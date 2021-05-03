The missing persons alert for Dennis says she may be in need of medical attention and may have traveled to the New York City area. Photo courtesy SUNY Buffalo State College/Twitter

May 3 (UPI) -- Local, federal and collegiate authorities are ramping up efforts to find a student from New York state who's now been missing for more than a week, officials said Monday.

Buffalo State College sophomore Saniyya Dennis was last seen on campus late on the night of April 24 while leaving her dorm, university police said last week. Her cellphone later pinged a tower near Niagara Falls State Park.

"Since that day there has been no cell phone or electronic activity, no financial activity, no other communication with family or friends from our missing student," Carey told reporters at a news conference Friday.

Authorities have been working Dennis' family and friends to get information.

"There is nothing that we will not do at any particular point of time," Carey added. "We are treating this investigation as critically important and as if it was a member of my family or my daughter who is missing."

Dennis' father, Calvin Byrd, has criticized Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and said the police investigation has been slow. His daughter is a 19-year-old Black honor roll student at Buffalo State.

Sister Keyora Dennis added that Saniyya, a mechanical engineering student, would have contacted her family by now.

"This is not like her," she said at the news conference.

Carey said police have been working "tirelessly" to find Dennis.

"Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family," university police said in a statement on Sunday. "Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found."

The missing persons alert for Dennis says she may be in need of medical attention and may have traveled to the New York City area.