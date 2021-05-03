May 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officers shot and injured an armed man Monday evening outside of the CIA headquarters in Virginia, authorities said.

The FBI Washington Field Office tweeted the person "involved in a security incident" outside the facility in McLean exited his vehicle with a weapon at about 6 p.m. and was engaged by law enforcement officers.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital for medical attention, it said, adding the federal agency is reviewing the "agent-involved shooting."

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," it said. "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

The CIA told CNN in a statement that facility was secure following the "security situation."

"Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved," it said.

The shooting is reminiscent of one in 1993, when on Jan. 25, Mir Aimal Kasi, a Pakistani citizen, killed two CIA employees and injured three others outside of the CIA's headquarters in Langley, Va.

With an AK-47, Kasi killed Frank Darling and Lensing Bennett who were in their vehicles as traffic was backed up to enter the compound. He was executed by lethal injection Nov. 14, 2002.