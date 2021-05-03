Authorities in Wisconsin identified the gunman in a shooting that killed two people at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay as Bruce K. Pofahl, 62, an employee who had been fired and barred from the property. Photo courtesy Oneida Casino

May 3 (UPI) -- Authorities on Monday identified a fired employee as the suspect who opened fire near the Oneida Casino in Wisconsin, killing two people and injuring another in a weekend mass shooting.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office on Monday said Bruce Pofahl opened fire at his former workplace, the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Center in Green Bay, where he shot and killed employees Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35 on Saturday.

Daniel L. Mulligan, 28, was shot outside the building but survived and is in serious but stable condition.

Sheriff Todd Delain said Pofahl, 62, had been fired from his job as the restaurant's food and beverage manager earlier this year and was told he was no longer allowed on the property.

Pofahl entered the restaurant with a 9mm handgun and walked to the waiter station where he shot and killed Simpson and Bartel and then left the building and shot Mulligan, Delain said.

Law enforcement shot and killed Pofahl near the first-floor parking ramp on the east side of the casino complex. In total the attack lasted about 10 minutes.

Three Green Bay officers have been placed on administrative leave but Delain on Monday said they were justified in their decision to fire.

"Certainly this individual was a threat," he said at a news briefing.

Authorities did not provide a motive on Monday but Brown County Lt. Kevin Pawlak told reporters Saturday that he was "targeting a specific victim who was not there."

Online court records showed that Pofahl's supervisor, Elizabeth Walker, had taken out a restraining order against him in March saying he had been fired for "a few things, including harassment" and had been sending her threatening texts and emails for several weeks.

Pofahl declined to attend a hearing on the order, citing his high blood pressure and diabetes as risks for COVID-19 exposure and a court commissioner ultimately granted the order but did not prohibit him from possessing a firearm.