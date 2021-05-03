Google is commemorating Teacher Appreciation Week with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 3 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 with a new interactive and animated Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork of a chalkboard and multiple hands holding up an apple with a play button inside.

Advertisement

Clicking the play button starts an animated video about real-life teachers and the impact they made on students. The clip was created in partnership with StoryCorps and U.S.-based guest animators Lindsey Deschamps, Monique Wray and Vrinda Zaveri.

The video covers teachers Alexia Dukes and Maria Rivera who supported each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, paraprofessional Rugenia Keefe who helped student Cole Phillips through high school after he became blind, teacher Carlos Vizcarra who befriended student Jose Catalan after Catalan came to the U.S. from Mexico and more.

"Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! To celebrate, we bring you five real stories showing the meaningful impact educators make every single day. Thank you to teachers everywhere for all that you do!" Google said.