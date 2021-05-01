May 1 (UPI) -- Newsmax has apologized to Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Commer for unverified claims he manipulated vote count in 2020 presidential election.

The conservative television outlet apologized to Coomer, a security director for the Denver-based company that sells voting hardware and software, including voting machines Friday, leading him to drop the conservative television outlet from defamation suit, NBC News reported.

Coomer filed the suit in December against NewsMax, the Trump campaign, former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, conservative outlet One America Network, businessman Joseph Oltmann, and others. The suit says unfounded claims of voter fraud and death threats forced him into hiding.

Newsmax pushed false allegations made by "politically-motivated" Oltmann, alleging he was in an "Antifa conference call" to rig the 2020 election, according to the suit. Coomer's lawyers said in the court document he has no knowledge of alleged "Antifa Conference Call" and did not participate in one.

The Newsmax apology was posted on Newsmax's site.

"Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines or voting software in any way, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so," Newsmax said in the statement on its website. "Nor has Newsmax found any evidence that Dr. Coomer every participated in any conversation with members of 'Antifa,' nor that he was directly involved with any partisan political organization."

"We would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family," Newsmax added.

Coomer's lawsuit against the other parties named in the suit is ongoing.

Dominion separately filed two libel suits in January, including one against Giuliani over false claims of voter fraud he made about the company following last year's presidential election, and another against Powell for similar remarks, with each suit seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

The voting hardware and software company also filed a defamation suit last month against Fox News, claiming the network spread false claims that the company was involved in voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, seeking $1.5 billion in damages.

Smartmatic voting technology company filed a defamation lawsuit in February seeking $2.7 billion in damages against Fox Corporation, Fox News Network, network hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Giuliani and Powell, alleging "disinformation campaign" about the last presidential election.