April 30 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden helped celebrate Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree on the North Lawn of the White House.

The White House said the tree the first lady planted during the ceremony replaced a Linden tree that was removed a month ago because it was deemed a safety risk last fall due to its age and hollowing trunk. Officials said two other trees nearby that are about the same age, roughly 120 years old, are not considered risks.

"Who doesn't plant trees in high heels?" Biden joked at the ceremony wearing a blue and green outfit while shoveling dirt.

She was assisted by White House Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney, Kym Hall, a regional director with National Park Service, and others.

The two shovels used in the ceremony were made of original White House wood, had a blade painted gold and plaques on them that read, "Laura Bush Jefferson Elm," "Barack Obama Little leaf Linden" and "George W. Bush Scarlett Oak" to mark previous uses.

The Arbor Day Foundation says it has planted more than 350 million trees since its inception in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests worldwide to ensure a greener future.