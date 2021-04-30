The iconic Southern California park reopens on Friday after being shuttered since March 2020 following the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

April 30 (UPI) -- Disneyland and the California Adventure theme park reopen on Friday after they have been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In guidelines posted to its website, Disneyland says that only California residents will be permitted to visit the parks in groups no larger than three households "until further notice." Both a park reservation and valid ticket for the same park are required for admission for guests age 3 and older.

Along with the theme parks, which are right next to each other in Anaheim, Calif., the Downtown Disney shopping plaza will also have a phased reopening Friday with select retail and dining locations and the Grand California Hotel & Spa. The Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen at a later date, Disney said.

"Upon reopening, certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed," the company said in a statement.

The newly-renovated Snow White's Enchanted Wish ride will be open for the first time on Friday and the reopening will allow guests the chance to ride Splash Mountain before it is re-themed after The Princess and the Frog, from its current imagery inspired by the 1946 film Song of the South -- which has long been criticized for its racist portrayals of Black people in the American South.

Jungle Cruise is closed for renovations as Disney seeks to update the ride to be more inclusive and less racially insensitive.

In another major change since the park was last open, Disney has suspended its Annual Passport program, although some pass holders who were active as of March 2020 will still receive applicable discounts at some locations within the parks.

Disneyland opened ticket sales about two weeks ago for the first time since early 2020, with reservations only available online, in advance and for a specific date to limit crowds.

The park also introduced cleaning, housekeeping modifications and systems that reduce physical contact.

Disneyland and California Adventure have been closed since March 2020. Walt Disney World in Florida closed for several weeks last year and reopened last July.