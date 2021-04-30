April 30 (UPI) -- The Defense Department said Friday it canceled border wall construction projects that were being paid for with funds originally destined for the military.

The announcement comes in the wake of an executive order President Joe Biden signed in February ending a national emergency declaration at the border put in place by former President Donald Trump. Biden also signed an order in January halting all construction of the barrier.

Trump declared the emergency in February 2019 in order to divert $600 million from the Treasury Department and $6.1 billion from the Defense Department to the Department of Homeland Security for border wall construction.

"Consistent with the president's proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," said Jamal Brown, deputy Pentagon spokesman.

"DOD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners. Today's action reflects this administration's continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families."

The Pentagon said that with the cancellation, it will divert the funds to be used for deferred military construction projects, "allowing some of these critical efforts to move forward as soon as possible." The department said it's reviewing projects to determine which has priority.

Overall, the Trump administration built approximately 450 miles of the wall -- most of which was the reinforcement or replacement of existing barriers -- along the 1,954-mile southern border.

Migrants in Mexico: Journey to the U.S. border Migrants ride an inflatable raft on the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, while a smuggler waits for their arrival in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico on Thursday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Migrants follow a smuggler after riding the inflatable raft across the river in Ciudad Hidalgo. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Cineac Kinchel, who is from Haiti, sits with his daughter Michele in Tapachula, Mexico on Thursday. They have been staying along with migrants from Africa and Haiti near the Instituto Nacional de Migración Delegación Federal en Chiapas building, hoping to apply for an exit visa. The visa would allow them to travel legally through Mexico so they can make their way to the U.S. border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Migrants wait in line to apply for an exit visa or a regional visitor visa in front of the INM office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Ania from Angola, Mulekwa from Congo, and Lidia Maria from Angola wait in front of the INM office for their number to be called. Once their number is called, they will be able to apply for an exit visa that is valid for 20 days. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Narciso Lopez Flores sits in his store near where the migrants from Africa and Haiti have temporarily settled in Tapachula, Mexico. Lopez has been living in Tapachula for 30 years and says that he feels bad for the migrants. He believes they should be allowed to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Erica, 11, of Angola, poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she has been staying. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Mulekwa of Congo poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she lives now. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Nira and her son Eduard from Congo pose for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where they now live. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Priscilla and her son Kilembi from Angola. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Stephen waits in the motel room he shares with two other men in Tapachula, Mexico on Wednesday. Stephen traveled from his home country, Cameroon, to Mexico in hopes of getting an exit visa so he can travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and seek asylum. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI. | License Photo License Photo Brayan Rosales Hidalgo, 34, from Honduras, holds his and his 11-year-old son Antony's INM regional visitor visa cards near a sports complex, a makeshift detention center in Mapastepec, Mexico on Tuesday. "The gangs took my house and threatened my family, so we fled," Hidalgo told UPI. Rosales is trying to get to his brother in Tijuana, Mexico, though the regional visas are only good for four Southern Mexican states. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | Migrants from Haiti, Africa, the Middle East and Asia wait in front of the INM in Tapachula, Mexico, for their number to be called on Monday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Tension has been building because of the length of time it is taking to get the process started. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Javier Valdez holds a list of names in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo License Photo Migrants, mainly Cubans, wait in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office to discuss having the proper paperwork. Unlike Central Americans, Cuban migrants are not eligible for regional visitor visas. Instead, they must apply for either humanitarian or exit visas if they want to continue north to the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration officials have been slow to grant Cubans visas, stranding hundreds in southern Mexico and deporting those they find without documents. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI |