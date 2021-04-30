April 30 (UPI) -- The Vermont Army National Guard on Thursday became the first in the nation to open all of its combat arms units to women.

Since the Army opened combat roles to women in 2016, they could transfer but not enlist into combat units until specific conditions were met. That included installing women into leadership roles throughout the units, completing gender integration training and demonstrating a healthy unit culture through organizational climate surveys.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the inclusion of women in our units makes us a more effective fighting force," Col. Brey Hopkins, commander, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, said in a statement. "We will make every effort to recruit women into all units and mentor them to contribute as the leaders of tomorrow."

In January, the National Guard Bureau authorized the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry, 86th IBCT (Infantry) for the first time to recruiting women.

"We want to make more women leaders," Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, of the Vermont Army National Guard, said, according to the Burlington Free Press. "But I need more women to join."