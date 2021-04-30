April 30 (UPI) -- Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat who represents Illinois' 17th Congressional District, announced Friday she won't run for re-election next year.

She said she's retiring from Congress after her current term is up.

Advertisement

"As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring," she said. "That's how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it's why, today, I am announcing I will not seek re-election after completing this term."

Bustos won her current seat representing northwest Illinois in 2012, unseating Republican incumbent Rep. Bobby Schilling. She served as chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee 2019-20, and now is co-chairwoman of the House Democratic Steering Committee.

She currently sits on the House agriculture; transportation and infrastructure; and appropriations committees, and is a member of the New Democrat Coalition, Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus and Blue Collar Caucus.