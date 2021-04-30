President Joe Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress, televised across the nation, as he approached his 100th day in office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris are behind Biden, the first time in history that two women are sitting on the dais behind the president. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
In the speech, Biden explained how his sweeping infrastructure plan will help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and compete globally.
Biden's legislative agenda includes funding for child care. "No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck or taking care of themselves and their loved ones or parent or spouse or child," he said.
First lady Jill Biden waves before the president's speech. He said his wife, a community college professor, will have a role in the administration's education plans.
Harris (L) greets Pelosi with an elbow bump before the speech at the Capitol where such gestures take the place of handshakes as a health precaution during the pandemic.
Harris and Pelosi await Biden's arrival.
Biden hands a copy of his speech to Pelosi before he begins speaking.
Biden said the speech he wants corporations and wealthy Americans to pay their fair share of taxes.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they arrive to hear Biden's speech.
Biden outlined the other half of his major infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, which will place a focus on modernizing transportation infrastructure including roads, bridges and airports.
Jill Biden waves next to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first tol hold the title in the United States.
Harris, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., McConnell, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., lead other members of the Senate through Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol as they make their way to hear Biden's speech.
Schumer gestures as he arrives before the speech.
Cheney listens to the speech.
Biden fist bumps Harris as Pelosi applauds the speech.
Harris (C) walks through the Capitol surrounded by lawmakers wearing face masks.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., before the speech.
Biden is greeted by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts (L) as he arrives to deliver the speech.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., waits for Biden to speak.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., takes her seat before the speech. The audience was limited and spread several feet apart as a health precaution.
Rep. Jim Clyburn (R), D-S.C., fist bumps another member of Congress before the speech.
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., takes her seat before the speech.