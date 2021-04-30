April 30 (UPI) -- Florida's legislature has sent a controversial sweeping bill to restrict voting in the state to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis who is expected to sign it despite opponents accusing the legislation of being a form of voter suppression.

S.B. 90 passed the state's House 77-40 and the Senate 23-17 on Thursday to impose restrictions on vote-by-mail, such as requiring voters to request such ballots each election cycle and requiring additional identifying information for vote-by-mail ballot requests.

It also puts restrictions on vote-by-mail drop boxes, including increasing the no-solicitation zone around them, fining drop box supervisors $25,000 for drop box violations and prohibiting the changing of drop box locations once they have been designated.

It also redefine the word of "solicit" to mean giving "any item to a voter" in the defined no-solicitation zone, among other changes to the state's electoral system.

The bill is similar to the sweeping election overhaul legislation that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law late last month that attracted condemnation from civil rights groups who accused it of targeting voters of color.

The laws were introduced after last November's presidential election in which then-Democratic challenger Joe Biden won as millions of voters cast ballots by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-February, nearly a month to the day after Biden was inaugurated, DeSantis proposed new measures that are included in S.B. 90, describing them in a statement as "strengthening" the state's election protections.

Incumbent President Donald Trump won the state by a few percentage points in an election that had a record 11.1 million Floridans cast votes. Democrats, however, casted 2.1 million votes by mail compared to Republicans at 1.5 million, according to statistics from Florida's Department of State.

The Republican governor called the election "the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country" and the election reforms are "to ensure that Florida remains a leader on key issues regarding our election process."

"We should not rest or our laurels," he said.

Democratic state Rep. Omari Hardy chastised his Republican counterparts during the House debate Thursday for pursuing legislation aimed at reducing Democratic votes based on misinformation spread by the former president who attempted to discredit the election he lost.

"We are not here because we have a problem with our elections," he said. "We are here because the Republican former president lost his re-election in November, and, rather than admitting his defeat, he spun a web of lies, radicalized those lies, in an attempt to explain away the loss."

Brad Ashwell, the director of All Voting is Local's Florida chapter, called the bill "a blatant violation" of the state's freedom to vote, accusing it of being pursued as a backlash to last year's general election turnout.

"By erecting onerous barriers to request and return a vote-by-mail ballot, this legislature has made voting a test of stamina and resources rather than a statement of civic responsibility," Ashwell said in a statement.

After the bill passed Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union warned it will disproportionally affect voters of color.

"Rather than moving forward and tackling the issues facing our state and dealing with the effects of the largest public health crisis of our lifetime, certain legislators are silencing Floridians by restricting access to the ballot box," Kara Gross, the legislative director and senior policy counsel of ACLU of Florida, said in a statement. "Our elected officials should not be making it harder for Floridians to lawfully exercise their right to vote."

"It's a sad day for our democracy," Gross said.