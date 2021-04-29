April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities accused a man of setting a California wildfire in August 2020 that killed two people in an attempt to cover up a murder.

Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrara told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that the Markley Fire, which began Aug. 18, 2020, was set by Victor Serriteno to conceal his crime of allegedly killing 32-year-old Priscilla Castro.

The fire, which merged with the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that burned more than 363,200 acres before being extinguished that October, began in the Stebbins-Cold Canyon area and killed Douglas Mai, 82, and Leon "James" Bone, 64.

Serriteno was arrested and charged with murder in September of 2020 for Castro's death and has been in police custody since, authorities said.

Additional charges of murder and arson were filed Wednesday following an eight-month criminal investigation by the Solano County Sheriff's Office and California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

The Vacaville Police Department said Serriteno was arrested in the city of Santa Clarita on Sept. 12, 2020, after detectives connected him to the death of Castro.

The department said Castro was reported missing Aug. 18 after her family was unable to reach her.

Detectives learned that Castro, of Vallejo, came to Vacaville Aug. 16 to meet Serriteno after which she was never read from again.

Police then discovered a burned body during a search of Solano County with officials confirming it belonged to Castro on Sept. 10.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams told reporters Wednesday that Castro's body was found at the origin of the Markley Fire.

"The fire had devastating impacts on so many people in our community," she said.

Lt. Jackson Harris, public information officer for the Solano County Sheriff's Office, said the reason why it took eight months to complete the investigation is due to the "unprecedented" scale of the fire.

"With the scope and size of this fire, along with the rest of the California, unfortunately it just took a little bit of time," he said.

The 2020 California fire season is one of the worst on record, burning more than 4 million acres.