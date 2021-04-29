April 29 (UPI) -- An Ohio grand jury has indicted eight people linked to the death of a Bowling Green State University student who died from alcohol poisoning after attending a fraternity party, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The office of Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson said the eight men -- all but one of whom attended BGSU -- attended a Pi Kappa Alpha party March 4 at an off-campus house. Stone Foltz, 20, was required to attend as a new member.

Foltz's roommate later found him unresponsive at their apartment and called 911. Foltz died March 7 at Toledo Hospital from a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a "hazing incident," according to the Lucas County Coroner.

The grand jury indicted Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio; Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio; Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pa.; Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y.; Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio; and Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, Ohio. They face a variety of charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felony assault, obstructing justice, hazing and underage drinking.

The most serious charges, first-degree manslaughter, carries a sentence up to 11 years in prison.

Dobson said Krinn, as Foltz's "big brother" in the fraternity, had a more direct role in his death.