Jssan Strover is wanted in Maricopa County, Ariz., on first-degree murder charges related to a shooting at a Phoenix bar. Photo courtesy of the Fulton County, Ga., Sheriff's Office

April 29 (UPI) -- A prisoner suspected of murder being transported from Georgia to Arizona escaped custody Thursday at the Atlanta airport, local authorities said.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said officers were searching for Jssan Carlos Strover. They said he was last seen in College Park, Ga., near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a navy blue jacket. The sheriff's office described him as Black, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Strover faces charges in Maricopa County, Ariz., on first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. He's wanted in connection to a shooting at a Phoenix bar that left one person dead and another injured.