April 28 (UPI) -- Tesla Motors is facing accusations from regulators in the United States and Germany that say the electric carmaker failed to provide information related to federal pollution laws and old batteries from its vehicles.

The accusations were outlined in a financial filing the company made Wednesday.

According to the document, the Environmental Protection Agency accused Tesla this month of failing to provide proof that it's complying with pollution rules regarding the surface coating of its vehicles.

California environmental authorities have previously filed reports of air quality violations at Tesla's plant in Fremont, near San Francisco.

The paint shop at the Fremont plant has reportedly had problems of improper cleaning and maintenance. Some re-touching has taken place in an open-air tent at the factory, employees told CNBC.

Tesla defended itself against the accusation and said in its filing that it's responded to all EPA requests and "refutes the allegations."

The company said in the filing that it does not anticipate any "material adverse impact" regarding the EPA issues.

The filing also shows that Tesla has been fined 12 million euros [$14.5 million] by German regulators for failing to take back old vehicle batteries from customers and making public notifications.

Under German law, electric carmakers must take back old batteries and dispose of them in an environmentally safe manner.

In its filing, Tesla said it has "continued to take back battery packs" and that it's filed an objection to the fine.

The company said it doesn't expect the battery issue to have a :material adverse impact on our business."