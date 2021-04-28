April 28 (UPI) -- In his first address before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, President Joe Biden is expected to highlight the progress of his stimulus plan, announce details of his American Families Plan and outline what's next to come, such as free preschool and community college, tackling racism and racial justice issues and police reform.

The families plan would be funded largely by a tax increase for the nation's most wealthy over 15 years.

Biden's speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EDT.

The address at the U.S. Capitol will look like no other in recent memory -- as only 200 people were invited, in addition to members of Congress, to attend due to COVID-19 awareness.

Since only part of Biden's Cabinet will be in attendance, there's no need to name a traditional "designated survivor" this time, who's typically a Cabinet member kept closed off in a private area who can take over in the event of disaster.

Biden's speech comes one day before his 100th day in office, but will involve many issues on the president's plate. He is expected during the address to focus on a new policing reform bill named for George Floyd amid a spate of police shootings of Black Americans.

Biden is also expected to touch on the immigration crisis at the southern border, where his government is working to house a wave of unaccompanied minors amid policy overhauls from the last administration.

Other topics that could make it into Biden's speech include climate change, his administration's coronavirus vaccine measures and the Supreme Court.

It's expected that Biden won't spend a lot of time on one of his favorite subjects, foreign affairs, though he will likely talk about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will give the Republican response to Biden's speech.