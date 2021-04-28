CEO Dave Calhoun also said Wednesday that Boeing has been working with regulators on a new problem -- electrical issues found this month in certain 737 Max planes. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Boeing reported another significant quarterly loss on Wednesday, but says it sees the travel industry emerging from COVID-19-related hardships and its troubled 737 Max returning to the skies.

Boeing made $15.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, off about 10% from the same period in 2020. It's Boeing's sixth consecutive quarterly loss.

The company said the lower revenue followed fewer 787 deliveries, but was partially offset by more deliveries of its 737 and revenue from its KC-46A Tanker.

"I am proud of the progress our global team made across our business in the first quarter as we continued to transform our enterprise, strengthen our safety processes, and sustain critical investments for our future," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement.

"While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key inflection point for our industry as vaccine distribution accelerates and we work together across government and industry to help enable a robust recovery."

Boeing noted in its earnings report that nearly two dozen airlines worldwide have resumed operating the 737 Max, which was grounded for two years while Boeing fixed a problem with its automated flight system that caused two crashes and killed almost 350 people in 2018 and 2019.

Calhoun also said Boeing has been working with regulators on a new problem -- electrical issues found this month in certain 737 Max planes.

"We must stay diligent as we navigate through this global pandemic together," he said in a note to employees, adding that "challenges remain."

Boeing notified 16 carriers worldwide about the potential new issue with the 737 Max. It recommended that they check certain planes to make sure a "sufficient ground path" exists for a particular component of their electrical system.

Four U.S. airlines fly the 737 Max -- American, Southwest, United and Alaska Airlines.