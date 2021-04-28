April 28 (UPI) -- Federal agents searched the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, who served as personal attorney of former President Donald Trump, Wednesday morning, his lawyer confirmed.

The New York Times and CNN, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reported on the execution of a search warrant. Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, confirmed it to The Wall Street Journal.

The search came as part of a two-year investigation into whether Giuliani engaged in illegal lobbying in Ukraine. He's yet to face charges on the allegations and has denied any wrongdoing.

Costello said investigators took the former New York City mayor's electronic devices as part of a search of his Madison Avenue apartment and his Park Avenue office. He said the search warrant sought correspondence between Giuliani and multiple individuals, including John Solomon, a columnist who had been in communication with him about his efforts to have Ukraine investigate Trump rival Joe Biden.

Trump and Giuliani's push for the investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election was the centerpiece of Trump's first impeachment trial. He was acquitted, but witnesses testified that the Trump administration threatened to withhold millions in promised military aid if the country didn't announce a probe into the Bidens.

A representative for Victoria Toensing, a lawyer and Giuliani ally, told CNN that her home also was searched Wednesday.

"Ms. Toensing is a former federal prosecutor and senior Justice Department official. She has always conducted herself and her law practice according to the highest legal and ethical standards," the representative said.

"She would have been happy to turn over any relevant documents. All they had to do was ask. Ms. Toensing was informed that she is not a target of the investigation."