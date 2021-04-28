April 27 (UPI) -- Burning Man organizers announced Tuesday this year's annual arts festival held in Black Rock Desert, Nev., will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic with plans to hold the event again in 2022.

The iconic countercultural event held for nine days yearly that attracts tens of thousands to the desert during summer was canceled last year because of the pandemic and organizers on the festival's website said that they had hoped the makeshift city would be up and running this summer.

"But, although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have," they said. "We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022."

The organizers said this decision was made due to "a combination of problems that in an ever-changing world resist certainty to move forward."

The delay, they said, will give them time to ensure that when Black Rock City returns in 2022 it "will really make a difference."

The festival, which was founded in 1986 and was scheduled to be held this year from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, had gone virtual for last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers said there will be a Virtual Burning Man where artists will be able to share their performances, workshops and art.