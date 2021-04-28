April 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina judge ruled Wednesday against publicly releasing the body-worn camera footage of the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., but said his family can view redacted clips.

Pasquotank County Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster said immediate family members, including Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, and a family attorney, can view the videos within 10 days.

Advertisement

"The release at this time would create a serious threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice," Foster said.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble told the court the immediate public release of the footage would threaten any fair trial for the officers involved.

Foster denied a media request for the footage to be publicly released, saying he'll determine in 30 days to 45 days whether a copy of videos will be given to the family, who could then decide whether to release it to the public, WAVY-TV in Norfolk, Va., reported.

The Charlotte Observer reported there are four body cam videos and one dashboard camera video. The judge said the faces and name tags of the officers involved will be blurred out before the videos are shown to the family.

The family said they've already seen one 20-second video clip of the shooting, and said it showed Brown had his hands on his steering wheel when officers opened fire on him April 21. Family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said Brown posed no threat to officers at the time he was shot, and his vehicle only stopped moving after the initial gunfire.

Womble said Cherry-Lassiter's assessment of the video clip was "patently false," and that Brown attempted to escape by driving his vehicle into police vehicles, which had boxed him in during the arrest.

He said Brown's car moved toward officers and made contact with them.

"It is then and only then that you hear shots," Womble said in court Wednesday.

A private autopsy released Tuesday determined that Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth City, N.C., Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency, fearing civil unrest and protests against police use of force and racial bias.