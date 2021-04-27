April 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give an update Tuesday on the nation's progress in battling and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic -- during which he's expected to announce updated guidance from regulators.

The guidance, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to concern the wearing of masks outdoors.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden's chief medical adviser, said Monday the CDC will update guidance "about the wearing of masks and vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals."

Fauci made the comments during a virtual event hosted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"The risk of infection outside is really minimum. If you're vaccinated, and you're outside, it's even less," Fauci said, according to CBS News.

The Journal of Infectious Diseases reported in a study last fall that the possibility of viral transmission is 18 times greater indoors than outdoors. Less than 10% of COVID-19 infections occurred outside, it noted.

A turning point in the pandemic could be reached within a few weeks, Fauci also said.

On Sunday, the United States reported a 14% decline in the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Fauci said there have been about 3 million vaccinations per day.

Other new recommendations for fully vaccinated people may also be announced Tuesday.

Fauci said the Biden administration's goal is to vaccinate between 230 million and 280 million people to achieve herd immunity -- which he said would be more than 70% of the U.S. population. He called herd immunity a "moving target."

"If you're waiting for classic measles-like herd immunity, that's going to be a while before we get there," Fauci said, according to CNBC.

Last week, Biden called on businesses to give workers paid leave so they can get vaccinated and said his goal of 200 million vaccinations within his first 100 days had been reached.