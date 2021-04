Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the launch of Operation Sentinel to target human trafficking. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Tuesday that the Biden administration has launched an operation to target criminal groups involved in trafficking migrants.

Operation Sentinel will target criminal organizations, members, associates and assets to disrupt human trafficking networks through sanctions and other actions.

"Transnational criminal organizations put profit over human life, with devastating consequences," Mayorkas said in a statement. "With the help of our federal and foreign partners, we aim to cut off access to that profit by denying these criminals the ability to engage in travel, trade, and finance in the United States.

"We intend to disrupt every facet of the logistical network that these organizations use to succeed."

In addition to sanctions, the U.S. government will revoke travel documents and freeze financial assets for those found to be involved in human smuggling, and suspend trade entities.

The operation will involve partnerships with Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, Citizenship and Immigration Services, the State Department, and the Justice Department's FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration.

"ICE agents combat cross-border criminal activity every day to ensure the overall safety, security and well-being of our nation," acting ICE Director Tae D. Johnson said. "Collaborating on this endeavor with our partners amplifies our ability to disrupt and dismantle these criminal organizations that exploit and dehumanize people."

In 2019, HSI identified 428 victims of human trafficking in the United States and authorities arrested 2,200 people allegedly involved in the smuggling and obtained close to 700 convictions, according to ICE.