Attorneys Harry Daniels (L), Chantil Cherry-Lassiter (C) and Benjamin Crump (R), who are representing the family of Andrew Brown, speak outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Attorneys said Tuesday a private autopsy for Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed Wednesday, shows he was shot five times, including once in back of the head.

Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black North Carolina man, died during an attempted arrest Wednesday in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, according to Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

Brent Hall, a forensic pathologist, who the family commissioned, found that Brown Jr. was shot five times, including four times in the right arm and once in the back of his head, NBC News reported.

The shot to the back of his head was fatal, Brown Jr.'s family attorneys said at a Tuesday morning news conference outside the public safety building downtown in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies fired a "kill shot to the back of the head," attorneys said at the news conference.

The family of Brown Jr. said Friday body cam video released to them showed he was not resisting arrest.

Brown Jr.'s hands were on the steeling wheel of his car when he was shot to death Wednesday while sitting in a car in his driveway, family members said.

"Yesterday, I said he was executed," Brown's son Khalil Ferebee said before a crowd of more than 100 people at the news conference Tuesday. "This autopsy report showed me that was correct."

On Tuesday, the FBI also opened a federal civil rights investigation into Brown's death amid the local and state NAACP chapters and other civil rights demanding answers and protests over racism and disproportionate police brutality and killing of Black and Brown people compared to White people.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said in a video statement last Thursday the death of Brown Jr. was "tragic," and expressed prayers for the family, amid demands for accountability.

Brown Jr. was shot by deputies who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for felony drug charges Wednesday, according to the video statement. The deputies involved have been put on administrative leave, Wooten said in the statement. Brown Jr. had a "history of resisting arrest," Fogg said. "Our training and our policies indicate that under such circumstances, there is a high risk of danger."