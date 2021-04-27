April 27 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., has agreed to settle two lawsuits filed against the district over the mass arrest of hundreds of people during the 2017 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced in a statement Monday that the district will pay $1.6 million to settle the pair of lawsuits that accuse the Metropolitan Police Department of violating the Constitution by arresting nearly 200 demonstrators without probable cause on Jan. 20, 2017.

The lawsuits state police conducted the mass arrest in response to a small number of protestors committing vandalism and property damage with some of those detained without access to food, water or restrooms for up to 16 hours.

The suits also accused the department of using excess force and deploying tear gas, resulting in injuries.

Scott Michelman, legal director at ACLU-DC, said this "unconstitutional guilt-by-association policing" silenced not only their clients but others present that day who wished to exercise their first amendment rights but did not do so out of fear of being assaulted by police.

"The contrast between the over-policing of constitutionally protected speech on inauguration day 2017 and the under-policing of a violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol earlier this year starkly demonstrates law enforcement's institutional biases," he said, referring to the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol by supporters of then-president Trump.

"A diverse group of protestors with a left-wing message was subjected to a mass arrest without cause whereas armed White insurrectionists with a right-wing message stormed Congress."

RELATED DHS launches review of domestic violent extremism among its ranks

Among the 234 people arrested the day Trump was sworn in as president, 21 defendants pleaded guilty before trial with prosecutors dropping the charges against all the others.

The ACLU-DC had filed a case against the police department on behalf of four people and will receive $605,000 while the case filed by the Law Office of Jeffrey Light on behalf of more than 100 plaintiffs was settled for $995,000.

"It speaks volumes that the district has chosen to settle rather than defend MPD's obviously unconstitutional actions in court," Light said. "Today's settlements provide some measure of compensation for all the people who were unconstitutionally arrested and confined for exercising their rights ton inauguration day four years."