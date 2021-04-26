Facebook recently announced that podcast fans will be able to stream content directly on Facebook. Photo courtesy of Facebook

April 26 (UPI) -- Some podcast fans can start streaming Spotify music and podcasts Monday within the Facebook app, and they will have more options in coming months.

The new miniplayer will allow Spotify Premium users in select markets to play songs and podcast episodes from Spotify "with full playback" within the Facebook app on iOS and Android starting Monday, according to a statement.

Spotify added that beyond allowing fans to share its content without leaving Facebook, fans can also play songs through verified artists posts or from user-uploaded videos on Facebook.

"Over the past year, we've seen how social media continues to be an incredibly important way to connect with friends and loved ones -- especially when gathering in person is more challenging," the audio streaming and media services provider based in Sweden said in the statement. "Audio continues to be something that brings people together.

The new miniplayer can be launched by tapping the "Play" button on the song shared from Spotify on the Facebook News Feed, Spotify said, noting that the first time people use it they will see a consent dialog and they will have to click on "Connect" to continue.

The select markets for the rollout include Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecaudor, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay and the United States.

The new Spotify miniplayer on Facebook will also roll out in more markets in coming months.

Separately from the in-app Spotfiy miniplayer, Facebook will also rollout its own in-app podcast player, Facebook confirmed to The Verge Monday.

The Facebook in-app podcast player will rollout "over the next few months," a Facebook blog post from last week shows.