"In This Case," a rare painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat is estimated to sell for more than $50 million in Christie's 21st Century art auction in May. Photo courtesy Christie's Images Ltd. 2021

April 26 (UPI) -- A rare Jean-Michel Basquiat painting is set to be auctioned off at Christie's auction house where it is expected to sell for more than $50 million.

The painting, titled In This Case, is part of Christie's sale of 21st Century art at its New York auction house on May 11.

While the auction house does not have an official estimate for the Basquiat piece, it has told collectors upon request the estimate is more than $50 million, while dealers say it could sell for twice that, CNBC reported.

"In This Case will be immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with Basquiat's trilogy of large-scale skull paintings from 1981-83," Ana Maria Celis, senior specialist and head of 21st century art at Christie's, told Forbes. "As his final expression in the series, it is the most raw and visceral and emotionally charged of the three paintings with Basquiat holding nothing back."

Another of the three skull paintings sold at a 2017 Christie's auction for more than $110 million.

Last week, a set of four Basquiat screen prints titled Portfolio I, 1983-2001 fetched a world auction record of $605,000 at Phillips.

"The appetite for Basquiat's works is global and has dramatically expanded in recent years," Celis said.

In This Case will be placed on public view at Christie's Hong Kong gallery Wednesday before making its way back to New York for exhibition at Rockefeller Center, where the auction will be held next month.

Works by Claude Monet, Mark Rothko and Vincent Van Gogh will also be offered at a 20th Century sale two days later on May 13.