Apple announced Monday App Tracking Transparency, which requires apps to get a user's permission to track their activities for advertising purposes. Photo courtesy of Apple

April 26 (UPI) -- Apple rolled out Monday a new iPhone and iPad privacy feature requiring apps to get users' permission before tracking their data for marketing purposes.

The U.S. technology company based in Cuperinto, Calif., rolled out the privacy tool, called App Tracking Transparency, through its iOS 14.5 software update.

Advertisement

The new privacy tool appears as a pop-up when an iPhone or iPad user opens an app that tracks their activity for marketing purposes, which allows them to opt out of such tracking.

Apps developed for iOS have used an identifier for advertising to target ads since 2012, Vox noted. Apple mobile users were able to limit ad tracking through toggles in the software settings, but the update makes the ability to opt out more apparent.

Earlier this year, Facebook launched a preemptive campaign against the move, saying it would hurt small business who depend on personalized ads to support them especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new iOS 14.5 software update also allows users to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, and includes more diverse Siri voice options, and skin tone options to better represent couples in emoji, Apple also announced.

Apple Maps users in the United States and China can also now report an accident by telling Siri on iPhone or CarPlay, that "There's a crash up ahead," or "There's something on the road," Apple added.

Some other new iOS 14.5 features included a redesign of Apple Podcasts to include an option to download episodes so they are automatically added to the library for quick access, and Apple Fitness+ updates rolling out to allow users to stream audio and video to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices.