April 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Census Bureau will announce the first set of results from the 2020 Census Monday, which are expected to show explosive population growth in the South and West.

That growth, foreshadowed last year in Census Bureau estimates, will translate into more political power for those regions as seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are reapportioned based on changes contained in the decennial survey.

The results will be unveiled in online news conference hosted by the Census Bureau, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

The Bureau's Vintage 2020 Population Estimates released in December showed that 10 congressional districts are likely to shift in 17 states as a result of the new numbers, according to the nonpartisan firm Election Data Services.

Based on those estimates, Texas would gain the most seats, three, while Florida would add two. Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon would each gain a single seat.

States losing seats, meanwhile, are mainly concentrated in the industrial "Rust Belt" states of the Northeast and in the Midwest -- as Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia are estimated to lose one seat.

Overall, the December estimate showed the total U.S. population last July 1 was 329.5 million. If accurate, that figure represents an annual nationwide population growth rate of just 0.35% -- the lowest since at least 1900, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution.

The data presented Monday was originally scheduled to be released by Dec. 31, but that deadline was missed after the Census Bureau postponed in-person counting for months due to the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters afflicting many parts of the country.

The count was disrupted last summer when the Trump administration pressured the agency to stop census data collection early -- a move that was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit brought by a coalition of groups, led by the National Urban League, that argued the truncated schedule could hurt communities of color -- as an inaccurate count could skew the allocation of seats in the House.