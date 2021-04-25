April 25 (UPI) -- A young Kansas City radio news reporter was killed in her apartment after being struck by a stray bullet, her employer said Sunday.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, a reporter for public radio station KCUR-FM, died late last week from a bullet piercing the window of her first-floor apartment in the city's Santa Fe neighborhood, the station reported.

She was discovered by a colleague who went to her apartment after she had failed to respond to messages throughout the day.

Kansas City Police said they rushed the reporter to a hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

After attending high school in Springfield, Mo., Okeson-Haberman graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri in 2019 and was hired by KCUR, where she covered social issues and criminal justice for the station and the Kansas News Service.

Her short but impressive tenure as reporter in Kansas City was remembered with warmth and respect by colleagues and local leaders Sunday.

"Aviva was brilliant," KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez told the station. "Even as an intern, her approach to storytelling and her ability to hold those in power accountable paralleled many a veteran reporter."

"I will miss Aviva," tweeted Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "My heart and my thoughts go to her family, her friends, her colleagues, and a community that respected her and will miss out on all she had to share ahead."

Her death, he said, "lays bare our gravest unsolved epidemic and the preventable tragedies too many families endure."