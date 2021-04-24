The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bourbon Street early Saturday that injured five people. Photo courtesy of NOPD

April 24 (UPI) -- An argument between two men on Bourbon Street broke out into gunfire early Saturday that injured at least five people, New Orleans police said.

The shooting evolved from an argument between two unknown men, NOLA reported.

A 60-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman, were among those shot, the news outlet said. A private vehicle transported two of the shooting victims to a nearby hospital.

An ambulance transported two others, and a fifth victim was treated on the scene, all with non-life-threatening injuries, a New Orleans Police Department update shows.

Police officers arrived in the 100 block of Bourbon Street around 1:58 a.m., a police statement said, according to WWL-TV.

By 2:32 a.m., five people sustained injuries, New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Aaron Looney told WWL-TV.

Detectives were investigating the shooting, according to the NOPD.