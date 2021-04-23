Health officials said they're looking into the death of an Oregon woman who died this week, who had previously received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- An advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Friday to consider what to do next about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which has been suspended in the United States for more than a week.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration recommended last week that the shots be paused nationwide after a small number of reported cases of blood clotting complications in recipients. More than 7 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered in the United States.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting began at 11 a.m. EDT Friday and was scheduled to last until about 5 p.m. The emergency meeting is being streamed live.

The CDC committee could take any number of steps at Friday's meeting, including resuming the shots with a medical warning or recommending a different coronavirus vaccine for Americans of certain age groups.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, previously said he expected the CDC to make a decision by Friday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has expressed a similar expectation.

"We need to make a decision quick and I'm really hopeful that we'll be able to use the vaccine soon," said Walensky told NBC's Today on Thursday.

The clotting cases were seen in six women who'd received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They were between the ages of 18 and 48 and began to see symptoms between six and 13 days after they got the shot.

Fauci said last week that the blood clots are a rare event, "less than one in a million."

On Thursday, Oregon health officials said the CDC was investigating the death of another woman there who developed clots after receiving the vaccine, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. She was in her 50s and died this week.

"Until the investigation is complete, it cannot be concluded whether her death is related to the vaccine," the Oregon Health Authority said.