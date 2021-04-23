April 23 (UPI) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday night in San Diego that left one person dead and four others injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the downtown area about 10:30 p.m., police said. A gun was recovered at the scene. The shooting occurred in the Gaslamp Quarter, a downtown neighborhood known for its nightlife of clubs and cocktail lounges.

The precise number of injured wasn't immediately reported.

Police said one person died at the scene, while three others were taken to local hospitals, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

A fourth injured person was treated and released at the scene, but police did not know whether that person had been shot.