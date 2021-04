A poll worker runs up stairs at a polling location at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center as Georgia voters vote in a runoff for two U.S. Senate seats in Atlanta on January 5. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to mark his 100th day in office with a trip to Atlanta featuring a drive-in rally.

The White House hasn't revealed details of the Thursday event, which also will feature first lady Jill Biden.

The rally will take place one day after Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time as president.

WAGA-TV in Atlanta reported that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Georgia on March 19 was initially supposed to involve a rally supporting his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill. They instead spoke out against anti-Asian violence and rhetoric in the wake of a series of shootings at spas that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

Biden won a key 16 electoral votes from the traditionally red Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, beating incumbent President Donald Trump by less than 12,000 votes, or 0.24%. The state also gave Biden an important legislative leg up when, in the Jan. 5 runoff, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won both open Senate seats, giving the party control of the upper chamber.

In March, the state's General Assembly passed sweeping changes to its election laws, imposing voter ID requirements, limiting ballot drop boxes and allowing the state to take over local elections. Democrats see the changes as an effort to suppress Democratic votes, particularly among people of color.

Joe Biden likened the new election changes to the racist Jim Crow laws of the early 20th century.