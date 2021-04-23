April 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will attend the G7, NATO and European Union summits in June, making his first overseas trip as president, the White House said Friday.

With the trip, Biden seeks to renew his commitment to its European allies and work on issues of interest to the United States and multilateral partners, officials said.

Biden will first attend the Group of Seven Summit in Cornwall, Britain, from June 11 to 13, where he will try to advance key policy priorities on public health, economic recovery and climate change.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow G7 leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Biden will travel to Brussels to participate in the NATO Summit on June 14.

"President Biden will affirm the United States' commitment to NATO, transatlantic security and collective defense," the White House statement said. "NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden-sharing."

Biden will hold bilateral meetings with fellow NATO leaders but did not say who.

The president will then take part in a U.S.-European Union Summit, where Biden is expected to highlight common agendas like enhancing digital and trade cooperation, strengthening democracy and mutual foreign policy concerns.

Meanwhile, Biden is meeting in Washington next month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders have spoken twice by phone.

Earlier this month, Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga at the White House, where they discussed relations with China.

And this week, Biden hosted a two-day virtual summit on climate change with leaders from around the world joining via video conference.