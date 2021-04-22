April 22 (UPI) -- Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police earlier this month in a Minneapolis suburb, will be memorialized with a funeral on Thursday.

The funeral is planned for noon CDT at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Brooklyn Center, Minn. There was a public viewing on Wednesday night, with Wright lying in a white open casket covered in red roses. Hundreds of mourners attended.

Wright was shot dead during a traffic stop near Brooklyn Center on April 11 by police officer Kim Potter. Authorities said it's likely Potter intended to use her stun gun, but mistakenly reached for her firearm and shot Wright.

Potter was arrested on a charge of second-degree manslaughter last week.

Wright's killing ignited multiple days of protests in the city still reeling from the police killing of George Floyd last summer.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty this week on counts of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver a eulogy for Wright at Thursday's funeral, has pledged to work with national civil rights leaders to seek justice for his family.

"As we got the verdict [Tuesday] for George Floyd and people were celebrating all over the country, I was crying," Sharpton said, according the the New York Post. "The thing that bothered me was right down the road, Daunte Wright. Minnesota doesn't have the right to talk about what they did right until they get this right."