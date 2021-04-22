Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) sits next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on March 4, 2020. File Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will testify before U.S. Congress on Thursday during a hearing about the impact of fossil fuels on the climate crisis -- an appearance that falls on Earth Day and the day President Joe Biden opens a major virtual summit on global warming.

Thunberg will be one of several witnesses to appear before the House subcommittee on the environment beginning at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, in a hearing titled, "The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis."

The hearing will focus on the health and economic impacts of fossil fuel subsidies and why the Biden administration should fulfill commitments to repeal the subsidies and examine how they disproportionately affect already vulnerable communities.

In a statement announcing the hearing, subcommittee Chair Rep. Ro Khanna said the fossil fuel industry received between $10 billion and $15 billion in direct pandemic relief from the federal government under former President Donald Trump.

Thunberg, a prominent 18-year-old activist from Sweden, founded "Fridays For Future," a movement led by young people seeking government action to combat climate change.

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, Thunberg said that "pretty much nothing has been done" to address climate change as global carbon emissions continued to rise.

Shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic last year ushered in a major decline in carbon emissions worldwide, but experts said this week the world is on track to wipe out most of those gains in 2021.

Thursday's House hearing will also include testimony from Harvard University professor Joseph Aldy, Stockholm Environmental Institute Climate Policy Program Director Peter Erickson, Ohio Valley resident Jull Antares Hunkler and Tara Houska, founder of the Giniw Collective, a climate group led by indigenous women.

Thunberg's testimony comes on the day President Joe Biden opens a two-day virtual summit on climate change, which will include the leaders of dozens of countries and Pope Francis. Some of the foreign leaders who will participate are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.