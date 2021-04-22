April 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a man convicted of exploding a pipe bomb in a passageway between two New York City subway stops to life imprisonment.

Akayed Ullah, 31, was convicted in November 2018 on six counts, including using a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a public transportation system and providing material support to the Islamic State.

In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to pay $7,380 in restitution.

Ullah detonated the bomb near New York City's Port Authority during morning rush hour, injuring six people and himself. Investigators said the makeshift bomb didn't properly detonate.

He posted online about his anger toward former President Donald Trump as well as a slogan supporting the Islamic State before the attack.

Ullah, an electrician who lived in Brooklyn, contended he only wanted to kill himself during the bombing and asked the court for mercy in its sentencing.

Ullah's lawyers said he was not a follower of the Islamic State, rather a suicidal man angered by U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.