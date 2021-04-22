April 22 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Colorado filed an additional 43 felony charges against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old man accused of killing 10 people, including a police officer, during a shooting last month at a Boulder grocery store.

The Boulder District Attorney's Office filed an additional 33 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine and one count of first-degree assault on Wednesday for at total of 54 charges against Alissa.

Alissa was originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder but prosecutors had said more charges would be coming from the March 22 shooting at a King Soopers grocery store that resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the force.

The attempted murder charges name 18 victims, including 11 identified in the charging document as law enforcement personnel, including two who entered the grocery store with Tally as the first police officers on the scene.

Prosecutors said the officers were dispatched to the grocery store at 2:40 p.m. following calls that a man with an AR-15 rifle had opened fire on customers and staff.

Police arrived and exchanged fire with the gunman, and took Alissa into custody at 3:28 p.m.

According to the court document, Alissa was suffering from a gunshot wound and was in possession of a green tactical vest, a rifle, and a semiautomatic handgun at the time of his arrest.

The Boulder District Attorney's Office said it would be holding a press conference on the ongoing investigation and prosecution of the case Thursday at 10 a.m.