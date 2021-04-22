April 22 (UPI) -- Amid a second consecutive dry year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency for two counties of the Russian River watershed while directing statewide agencies to take drought resilient actions and to prepare for possible impacts if dry conditions continue for a third year.

The emergency declaration covers the western counties of Mendocino and Sonoma , which are north of San Francisco, and allows for state and local agencies to work together to more rapidly mitigate drought impacts.

Advertisement

It also encourages Californians statewide to reduce water consumption and conserve supplies as well as increase funding for water supply enhancement and conservation protection projects, among other measures.

Newsom announced the declaration from behind a lectern at Lake Mendocino during a press conference on Wednesday, stating he should be standing under 40 feet of water if it weren't for the draught.

RELATED Transportation Secretary Buttigieg focuses on climate solutions in infrastructure plan

"This is indeed a historic moment, certainly historic for this particular lake, Mendocino, which is at 43% of its capacity at this time of year -- this is without precedence," the Democratic governor said, adding nearby Lake Sonoma was at 62%.

Newsom's declaration is not statewide, but officials said it could be expanded if required with some lawmakers calling on the governor to do so.

"California is in a drought," Republican state Sen. Andreas Borgeas said in a statement. "We need a statewide emergency declaration immediately in order to deliver more water to farmers and growers in the Valley."

Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk also accused Newsom of declaring the emergency "to only serve his French Laundry wine and cheese crowd."

During the press conference, Newsom said the declaration acknowledged that some areas need more support than others and that they are "targeting their solutions regionally."

"Truly, parts of the state are in extreme conditions like this and other parts of our state are not experiencing the kind of extreme conditions that we're experiencing here in northern California," he said.

Newsom's declaration was made a month and a half after Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack designated 50 counties as natural disaster areas due to the drought on March 5, making farmers in eligible counties to be considered for federal assistance.