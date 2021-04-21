April 21 (UPI) -- Daunte Wright's family held a public viewing on Wednesday after he was shot and killed by police in Minnesota earlier this month.

Wright's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump invited the community to pay respects in the viewing on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The family is also set to hold a funeral for Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries at 12 p.m. on Thursday where Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

On Wednesday, Sharpton pledged that he would work with other national civil rights leaders to seek justice for Wright's family.

"You brought hate into their family and we're going to run it out and get them justice," he said, noting that Wright's parents were celebrating their wedding anniversary on Wednesday. "We've got to give them a wedding gift of justice."

Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Brooklyn Center on April 11 by Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran.

Authorities said they believe Potter had intended to use her Taser, but she instead shot her gun at Wright, killing him.

Potter was fired and arrested on second-degree manslaughter charges on Wednesday.

The killing ignited multiple days of protests in the city still reeling from the police killing of George Floyd last summer.

Wright was shot near the area where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial on murder charges after he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes on May 25, 2020.

The jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty on all counts of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.