The pharma company reported $22.3 billion in total sales during the first three months of 2021. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- Pharma company Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it's generated $100 million in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of the year, the vaccine that's been put on hold in the United States.

The company detailed the sales figures in its first quarter earnings report, which noted that Johnson & Johnson saw overall quarterly growth of 8%.

Advertisement

The pharma company reported $22.3 billion in total sales.

"The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously advancing our robust pipeline of life-enhancing medicines, products and solutions during these times is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business," Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, manufactured by subsidiary Janssen, was suspended in the United States last week over concerns about a possible link to a few cases of blood clotting in recipients.

Clotting was seen in at least six women after they received the one-dose vaccine, which was approved for emergency use in the United States at the end of February. It's the third approved coronavirus vaccine in the United States but the only one that's adenovirus-based. Two-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna are based on messenger RNA.

Federal regulators have not yet lifted the pause for the Janssen vaccine, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expects the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make a determination sometime this week.

In its report Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it saw a 3% decline in its consumer health division, which includes products like mouthwash and items for baby care, skin and beauty.