April 20 (UPI) -- Apple's first event of 2021 debuted Tuesday a new purple color for iPhone 12, AirTag trackers, and redesigned iPad Pro, and iMac, among other items.

"Welcome back to Apple Park for our first event of 2021," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. "After the challenges of this past year, we're optimistic that brighter days are just in front of us. As we move forward, we feel it's important that Apple continues to make a difference in people's lives through our products and our values, so we're glad you can join us today for some exciting updates and announcements."

Prior to Apple's hourlong event Tuesday, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were available in five colors: black, white, red, green and blue. Now, the 5G speed smartphones are also available in the color purple.

The purple iPhone joins the lineup for pre-order this Friday and will be available on April 30.

The AirTag, small, flat circular, discs with built-in chips that attach to items with Bluetooth locator connected to Apple's Find my app or Siri to help track down lost items such as keys, wallets or laptops.

Consumers can buy an AirTag for $29 and a four pack for $99 starting April 30.

The iPadPro has been enhanced with the M1 chip, enabling software updates for graphics, video effects and augmented reality features. It also has an updated camera with a feature called Center Stage, which automatically zooms out during video calls or meetings based on the number of people in the frame.

The starting price of the Pro is $799 and it's available for order from April 30.

Similarly, the iMac has been redesigned with the new M1 chip. The chip allows Apple to shrink the internal hardware so the new iMac is just 11.5 millimeters deep. Apple has built a smaller logic board and replaced thermal system that keeps the machine cool with two small fans for the slimmer size.

Apple executives said the M1 chip also improved the machine's speed, and Apple also improved the machine's iMac camera for remote work and Zoom calls, with features including reducing feedback noise, and tone mapping to improve appearance.

The new iMac will be available beginning in mid-May in seven colors, including peach, mint and lavender, at a starting price of $1,299 for four colors, and $1,499 for the other three colors and additional features.

Cook also introduced new Apple Card credit card features, calling it "Apple Card Family." The new features allow spouses to merge their credit lines, and allow anyone over age 13 to use the account with optional spending limits and controls for kids.

He also announced podcast subscriptions, a paid service for Apple Podcast subscriptions that allows ad-free listening and exclusive content.

Cook also noted this week marks the annual Earth Day celebration.

Apple's currently carbon neutral in its global corporate operations, with data centers, offices and stores running on renewable energy, he said. The goal is to become carbon neutral throughout its entire footprint, including the supply chain, by 2030.