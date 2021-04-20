April 20 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday killed one and injured two. The Nassau County Police Department continued to search for the gunman.The shooting happened inside the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, N.Y., about noon, police said. Authorities canvassed the area and locked down the store in search of the gunman.

"The subject has not been apprehended yet, and we are asking area residents to remain indoors," Nassau Police said on Facebook.

Authorities identified a "person of interest" as Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30. They warned the public to not approach Wilson if they see him.

Stop & Shop issued a statement saying it was "shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store," according to WNBC-TV.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," the statement said. "At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community's support during this difficult time."

The shooting comes amid a spate of others nationwide, including the killing of eight last week at a FedEx center in Indianapolis, the killing of 10 last month at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store and eight at three Atlanta area spa businesses.