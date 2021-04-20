April 20 (UPI) -- The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill early Tuesday to end new religious exemptions from school vaccinations for measles and other contagious diseases next year.

The state has allowed individuals to opt out of immunization requirements for public and private schools, child care centers and family day care homes by presenting a statement it was contrary to their religious beliefs. The bill, to take effect September 2022, eliminates religious exemptions going forward, but allows those with prior exemptions to keep them.

Advertisement

The bill passed just before 3 a.m. by a 90-53 margin with seven members absent after more than 16 hours of debate, Hartford Courant reported.

An hour into the debate, Rep. Michelle Cook, D-Torrington, put forward an amendment that allows any child in kindergarten through sixth grade using the religious exemption to continue to use it, extending allowance in the original bill for those in the seventh grade and above with such exemption to keep it, NBC Connecticut reported.

RELATED European court affirms Czech mandate requiring preschool vaccinations

The Roll Call shows the amendment passed 106-36.

According to the Department of Public Health, 8,300 Connecticut students claimed a religious exemption during the 2019-20 school year, an increase of about 500 from the previous year.

In February, nearly 2,000 people signed up to testify in a 24-hour public hearing about religious exemptions with those not given time to be heard being allowed the option to submit written testimony.

Families who testified during the hearing against the bill said it would force families to home school.

Lawmakers have argued about the bill's effect on parents rights, constitutional rights, and public health.

"This bill is punitive and such government overreach," said Rep. Gale Mastofrancesco, R-Wolcott, in the Hartford Courant report. "There's nothing in our Constitution [that] says that the government has the right to force you to put a needle in your arm."

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chair of the General Assembly's Public Health Committee, said it came down a public health issue with disinformation playing a role in a rise of religious exemptions.

"Let me be clear, vaccine hesitancy is becoming a direct and serious threat to the public health," Steinberg said, NBC Connecticut reported. "It demands a proactive approach, not a reactive one, dependent on quarantines and contact tracing. We've seen how that's gone."

Rep. Jamie Foster, D-Ellington, added there was also financial cost of failing to prevent an outbreak, citing a peer-reviewed study on the 2018 measles outbreak in New York, which found it cost the state $8.4 million.

The COVID-19 vaccine was not included among the list of required immunizations at this time.