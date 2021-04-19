April 19 (UPI) -- Attorneys will begin making their closing arguments on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who's charged with killing George Floyd almost a year ago.

After three weeks of arguments in the case, which began in late March, prosecutors and Chauvin's defense are prepared to make their final remarks to jurors before they get the case.

The end of the trial comes about 11 months after Floyd's death on a Minneapolis street that set off protests across America organized against police brutality and racism.

Closing arguments begin at 9 a.m. CDT.

Before the trial recessed last week, Judge Peter Cahill told jurors they should prepare for a lengthy deliberation.

"If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short," Cahill said, according to NPR. "Basically, it's up to the jury how long you deliberate, how long you need to come to a unanimous decision on any count."

Chauvin, 45, who declined to testify in the trial, faces conviction on a charge of second- or third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's May 25, 2020, death.

After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations in the Hennepin County Government Center.

The jury heard from 45 witnesses during the trial -- 38 for the prosecution and seven for the defense. Police training experts who criticized Chauvin for his use of force and medical experts who said Floyd died of asphyxiation testified for prosecutors.

Defense witnesses tried to convince jurors that there was more to Floyd's death than the 9 minutes and 9 seconds that Chauvin's knee was pressed to the back of his neck.

The defense has tried to shift blame from Chauvin's restraint tactics to Floyd's drug use and his underlying heart problems, or to the growing hostile crowd watching the scene. The defense also suggested that carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust of a nearby squad car could have been a factor in Floyd's death.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said in his opening statements that he wants jurors to believe what they see in video footage of the arrest -- a police officer using his knees to suffocate a handcuffed Black man.

All 12 jurors must agree on a charge to reach a verdict. One dissenting juror would result in a hung jury.

If convicted of the most serious charge, second-degree murder, Chauvin would face as many as 40 years in prison. He'd face up to 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

As the final stage of the trial nears, tensions are high in Minneapolis and an acquittal would almost certainly be followed by widespread protests or other forms of unrest -- particularly in view of several other deadly police shootings involving people of color recently.

Thousands of protesters marched through Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood last week after the release of police body camera footage showing the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29.

The teen was shot and killed by Chicago police as he raised his hands to surrender.

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last week. Officer Kim Potter said she fired her service weapon at Wright, mistakenly believing she was deploying a Taser. She's been arrested on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.