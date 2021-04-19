Police Identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect in a shooting Sunday that killed two women and a man in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy Austin Police Department

April 19 (UPI) -- Police arrested a former law enforcement officer on Monday who they say is suspected of killing three people in Austin, Texas, over the weekend.

After a 20-hour manhunt, they said Stephen Broderick was taken into custody after officials received two 911 calls about a man walking on a road near Highway 290 near Manor, located about 12 miles northeast of Austin.

Officials said Broderick, 41, a former detective with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, was arrested while carrying a handgun. He was arrested without incident.

The shooting occurred Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Austin. Three people were found dead at the scene, two women and one man. Police are calling the shooting an incident of domestic violence.

Monday, the Elgin School District confirmed the identities of two of the victims -- Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. Both were former students at Elgin High School.

Alyssa Broderick was a student in the district from 2009 to 2020. Simmons was a Elgin High School senior who was recruited to play college football for the University of North Texas in the fall.

"He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of [the district]," school officials said, according to the Austin American Statesman.

Stephen Broderick's relationship with the victims was not immediately disclosed by police.

Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's office, told The Washington Post that Broderick was placed on administrative leave and later resigned last June after he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.