April 19 (UPI) -- McDonald's on Monday announced it will launch a collaboration with BTS as the latest in its line of celebrity meals.

The BTS Meal will be available at U.S. McDonald's locations from May 26 through June 20. It will launch in 11 other countries on May 26, followed by 50 other countries through the end of June, McDonald's said in a statement.

The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

The dipping sauces will be available in the United States for the first time as part of the meal as McDonald's said they are inspired by popular recipes from its restaurants in South Korea, where the boy band hails from.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's," Big Hit Music, BTS's record label said. "We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

Customers in the United States will be able to order the meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order via the McDonald's App, at the drive-thru or through delivery.

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music, Morgan Flatley, chief marketing officer for McDonald's USA, said. "We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can -- through our delicious food."

McDonald's has previously released celebrity meals in collaboration with Travis Scott and J. Balvin.