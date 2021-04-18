April 18 (UPI) -- Three people died and another two were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha, Wis., with the male suspect at large, officials said Sunday.

The sheriff's office received the first call at 12:42 a.m. in Kenosha, which is 40 miles south of Milwaukee and 66 miles north of Chicago.

The bar is a gathering place for the Carthage College community, which initially went on a lockdown.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright told CNN.

The incident appears to be a targeted and isolated incident, Wright said.

"Next thing, you know, I hear a bunch of shots going off. Got up, ran out, looked out the window. Just see people running from the bar in every direction," Peter Ploskee, a resident near the bar, told WLS-TV in Chicago.

"I didn't see nobody. Like I said, when I looked out the window, it was just chaos. People running every direction possible, so you know, who's who? Is that the guy? Is this the guy? People are just running, people screaming."

On Aug. 23, 2020, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back and left him paralyzed from the neck down. Rusten Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing and has returned to active duty from administrative leave, the police department announced.

Two days later last year, two men were killed during a protest in response to the shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, has pleaded not guilty to all charge.

Since March 16, there have been 47 mass shootings, which is defined as an event that has four victims killed or wounded by gunfire not including the shooter, CNN reported.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man died and a 22-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb. Two males suspects were arrested: a 16-year-old accused in the homicides and an 18-year-old as accessory to a felony.