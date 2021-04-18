April 18 (UPI) -- Three people were killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday that appeared to be domestic related, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported they died at the scene at Arboretum Oaks Apartments near Great Hills Plaza office building and Arboretum shopping center in north Austin.

EMS said there were no reports of other victims but the Austin Police Department described the scene as an "active shooting incident" at around 2:30 p.m.

"At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity," police said.

The department added that while a suspect is still at large, the shooting appeared to be an isolated domestic situation and declared there is "no risk to the general public."

This is a developing story.