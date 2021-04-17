Indianapolis police guard Friday the entrance to a FedEx facility where a gunman had opened fire killing eight people and injuring several people before killing himself Thursday evening. Photo by Mark Lyons/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Indianapolis police have identified the eight people who died in Thursday night's FedEx shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an update Saturday that the Marion County Coroner's Office have released the names after notifying next-of-kin.

Advertisement

The eight victims were identified as Matthew R. Alexander, 32, Samaria Blackwell, 19, Amarjeet Johal, 66, Jaswinder Kaur, 64, Jaswinder Singh, 68, Amarjit Sekhon, 48, Karli Smith, 19, and John Weisert, 74.

"The MCCC will determine the causes of death after autopsies are completed," the post said. "The names of other victims are not being released."

Johal was a mother, grandmother and Indianapolis Sikh community member, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Smith was a sister and daughter whose family last heard from her at 10:59 p.m., according to a Facebook post, and later learned that "she didn't make it," the newspaper added.

The Sikh Coalition said in a statement it was "deeply saddened to confirm" at least half of the eight deceased victims were Sikh community members.

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my naniji (maternal grandmother), Amarjeet Kaur Johal, is among those killed in the senseless shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis," Sikh community member Komal Chohan said in the statement.

"We are still working to identify others who were injured and killed on Thursday night. I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized. My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough -- our community has been through enough trauma."

Sikhism is the fifth largest religion in the world with approximately 500,000 followers in the United States, the statement noted. According to group's estimate, Sikhs, who may stand out because they do not cut their hair and wear turbans under adherence to their articles of faith, are hundreds of times more likely to experience bigotry than fellow Americans.

RELATED Suspect dead in police shooting that put San Antonio airport in lockdown

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims of this horrific violence," Sikh Coalition Executive Director Satjeet Kauer said in the statement. "While we don't yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees, and the attack is traumatic for our community as we continue to face senseless violence."

Police in an earlier update identified the suspect as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former employee at a FedEx facility, was armed with a rifle and killed himself inside the building before police entered.

Hole began shooting at random as soon as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot in an attack that "probably only lasted one to two minutes," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told reporters.

Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene and five of the injured were taken to the hospital, according to police. Two were treated by medics at the scene and released.